Oct 10, 2026

Must visit mountain tops for photographers

Aanya Mehta

Banff National Park

Turquoise lakes, rugged peaks, and mirror-like reflections make this a photographer’s paradise.

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Machu Picchu

Capture ancient ruins wrapped in mist with dramatic Andean backdrops, especially magical at sunrise.

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Mount Bromo

A surreal volcanic landscape where sunrise paints the sky over smoky craters.

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Mount Fuji

Japan’s iconic peak offers symmetrical beauty, especially when framed by cherry blossoms or reflected in lakes.

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Rohtang Pass

A Himalayan gem offering snow-capped peaks, winding roads, and dramatic cloudscapes.

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Table Mountain

Overlooking Cape Town, this flat-topped mountain gives sweeping views of city, ocean, and clouds.

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Trolltunga

A dramatic cliff jutting out over a fjord, perfect for bold, perspective rich shots.

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Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

Famous for its towering sandstone pillars rising through mist, otherworldly and cinematic.

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