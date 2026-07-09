Must-visit glass hotels around the world

Jul 09, 2026
Located near the Arctic Circle, the resort combines traditional snow architecture with heated glass igloos designed for uninterrupted sky views.
Source: official website
These transparent bubble suites overlook Mexico's premier wine region, offering a unique blend of stargazing, vineyard views, and luxury.
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Set among rivers, forests, and rugged mountains, Juvet's minimalist glass-walled cabins immerse guests in Norway's spectacular natural scenery.
Source: medium (Dani bailey)
Famous for its iconic glass igloos, this Arctic retreat lets guests watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of their beds. It's one of the world's most sought-after winter experiences.
Source: wikimedia commons
This unique property offers transparent bubble accommodations that provide panoramic views of the stars while maintaining privacy in secluded natural settings.
Source: official website
Nestled amid Iceland's dramatic landscapes, these glass-fronted cabins offer front-row seats to volcanoes, mountains, and the magical aurora borealis.
Source: official website
Featuring transparent dome rooms in remote locations, this extraordinary stay immerses guests in Iceland's wilderness and celestial displays.
Source: youtube: jon bear
Known for its futuristic architecture, Treehotel features the spectacular Mirrorcube, a glass-clad room that appears to vanish into the surrounding forest.
Source: official website
Places best known for performance art