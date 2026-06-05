Top flower destinations for a colourful getaway

Jun 05, 2026
From blue nemophila in spring to vibrant seasonal flowers year-round, this park feels picture-perfect in every season.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known as the Garden of Europe, Keukenhof bursts into colour every spring with millions of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths in bloom.
Source: wikimedia commons
Spring in Kyoto feels magical with cherry blossoms framing temples, parks, and quiet streets in shades of pink and white.
Source: wikimedia commons
For a few weeks each year, Namaqualand transforms into a spectacular blanket of wildflowers across the desert.
Source: wikimedia commons
Summer in Provence means endless rows of fragrant lavender stretching across the countryside.
Source: wikimedia commons
Bright tulip fields and mountain views make Skagit Valley one of America’s prettiest flower destinations.
Source: wikimedia commons
A floral wonderland in the desert, Dubai Miracle Garden features imaginative displays made with millions of blooming flowers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Nestled in the Himalayas, this beautiful valley blooms with colourful alpine flowers during the monsoon season.
Source: wikimedia commons
Must-Visit Cliffside Beaches Around the World