Jun 05, 2026

Top flower destinations for a colourful getaway

Aanya Mehta

Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

From blue nemophila in spring to vibrant seasonal flowers year-round, this park feels picture-perfect in every season.

Source: wikimedia commons

Keukenhof, Netherlands

Known as the Garden of Europe, Keukenhof bursts into colour every spring with millions of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths in bloom.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kyoto, Japan

Spring in Kyoto feels magical with cherry blossoms framing temples, parks, and quiet streets in shades of pink and white.

Source: wikimedia commons

Namaqualand, South Africa

For a few weeks each year, Namaqualand transforms into a spectacular blanket of wildflowers across the desert.

Source: wikimedia commons

Provence, France

Summer in Provence means endless rows of fragrant lavender stretching across the countryside.

Source: wikimedia commons

Skagit Valley, USA

Bright tulip fields and mountain views make Skagit Valley one of America’s prettiest flower destinations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Dubai Miracle Garden, UAE

A floral wonderland in the desert, Dubai Miracle Garden features imaginative displays made with millions of blooming flowers.

Source: wikimedia commons

Valley of Flowers National Park, India

Nestled in the Himalayas, this beautiful valley blooms with colourful alpine flowers during the monsoon season.

Source: wikimedia commons

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