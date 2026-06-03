Must-Visit Cliffside Beaches Around the World

Jun 03, 2026
Tucked beneath lush cliffs, this Brazilian beach feels secluded, scenic, and incredibly beautiful.
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Étretat combines pebble shores with dramatic white chalk cliffs that feel striking from every angle.
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With towering cliffs and a stunning stretch of blue water below, Kelingking Beach is famous for one of the most dramatic coastal views in the world.
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Sheltered by towering cliffs, Maya Bay is famous for its calm turquoise waters and tropical scenery.
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Surrounded by steep limestone cliffs and bright turquoise waters, Navagio Beach is one of Greece’s most iconic coastal views.
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Golden cliffs and crystal-clear water make Praia da Marinha one of Portugal’s most breathtaking beaches.
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Accessible mainly by boat, Railay’s limestone cliffs and soft sand create a beach escape unlike any other.
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Black sand, crashing waves, and volcanic cliffs give Reynisfjara a bold and unforgettable beauty.
Source: wikimedia commons
Travelling to South America? Be sure to visit these places