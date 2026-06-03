Jun 03, 2026

Must-Visit Cliffside Beaches Around the World

Aanya Mehta

Baía do Sancho

Tucked beneath lush cliffs, this Brazilian beach feels secluded, scenic, and incredibly beautiful.

Source: wikimedia commons

Etretat Cliffs

Étretat combines pebble shores with dramatic white chalk cliffs that feel striking from every angle.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kelingking Beach

With towering cliffs and a stunning stretch of blue water below, Kelingking Beach is famous for one of the most dramatic coastal views in the world.

Source: wikimedia commons

Maya Bay

Sheltered by towering cliffs, Maya Bay is famous for its calm turquoise waters and tropical scenery.

Source: wikimedia commons

Navagio Beach

Surrounded by steep limestone cliffs and bright turquoise waters, Navagio Beach is one of Greece’s most iconic coastal views.

Source: wikimedia commons

Praia da Marinha

Golden cliffs and crystal-clear water make Praia da Marinha one of Portugal’s most breathtaking beaches.

Source: wikimedia commons

Railay Beach

Accessible mainly by boat, Railay’s limestone cliffs and soft sand create a beach escape unlike any other.

Source: wikimedia commons

Reynisfjara

Black sand, crashing waves, and volcanic cliffs give Reynisfjara a bold and unforgettable beauty.

Source: wikimedia commons

Travelling to South America? Be sure to visit these places