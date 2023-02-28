Most Welcoming Places on Earth and in India
Booking.com recently announced the recipients of its eleventh annual Traveller Review Awards, including 2023’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth and in India.
Puducherry topped the list of Most Welcoming Regions in India. It is known for its culture, heritage and vast coastline.
Next on the list is Kerala, a popular tourist destination, which is famous for its backwaters, tea gardens and sandy beaches.
La Rioja, Spain, became the 'Most Welcoming Place on Earth'. The region is well known for its wines, historical sites and varied topography.
Epirus in Greece, with its rich culture and history, bagged the second spot.
Oberosterreich, also known as Upper Austria, was third on the list. It is famous for its picturesque lakes and scenery.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More