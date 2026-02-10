Most welcoming cities around the world in 2026

Feb 10, 2026
This Texas town stands out for its small town hospitality, historic character, and strong local identity. Visitors often highlight its welcoming atmosphere and community feel.
Harrogate combines elegance with friendliness. Famous for its spa heritage and gardens, the town consistently ranks high for politeness, walkability, and local warmth.
Located in the Penghu Islands, Magong is praised for its relaxed coastal life and friendly residents. Travellers appreciate its blend of island calm, temples, and fresh seafood culture.
This Tuscan hill town is loved for its slow pace, historic streets, and welcoming local culture. Visitors often mention heartfelt hospitality paired with timeless Italian charm.
Pirenópolis charms travellers with colonial architecture, cultural festivals, and relaxed rhythms. Its welcoming nature comes from a strong sense of tradition and community pride.
Set in Patagonia, this lakeside town is known for nature driven tourism and warm community spirit. Visitors feel welcomed by its scenic beauty and laid back mountain lifestyle.
A coastal town with desert views, Swakopmund surprises visitors with its friendliness and safety. Its mix of cultures and outdoor experiences makes travellers feel comfortable and cared for.
Takayama is celebrated for traditional streets, courteous locals, and deeply rooted hospitality. Visitors often describe it as one of Japan’s most warm and respectful towns.
