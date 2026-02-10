Feb 10, 2026

Most welcoming cities around the world in 2026

Aanya Mehta

Fredericksburg, United States

This Texas town stands out for its small town hospitality, historic character, and strong local identity. Visitors often highlight its welcoming atmosphere and community feel.

Source: unsplash

Harrogate, United Kingdom

Harrogate combines elegance with friendliness. Famous for its spa heritage and gardens, the town consistently ranks high for politeness, walkability, and local warmth.

Source: wikimedia commons

Magong, Taiwan

Located in the Penghu Islands, Magong is praised for its relaxed coastal life and friendly residents. Travellers appreciate its blend of island calm, temples, and fresh seafood culture.

Source: unsplash

Montepulciano, Italy

This Tuscan hill town is loved for its slow pace, historic streets, and welcoming local culture. Visitors often mention heartfelt hospitality paired with timeless Italian charm.

Source: unsplash

Pirenópolis, Brazil

Pirenópolis charms travellers with colonial architecture, cultural festivals, and relaxed rhythms. Its welcoming nature comes from a strong sense of tradition and community pride.

Source: unsplash

San Martín de los Andes, Argentina

Set in Patagonia, this lakeside town is known for nature driven tourism and warm community spirit. Visitors feel welcomed by its scenic beauty and laid back mountain lifestyle.

Source: unsplash

Swakopmund, Namibia

A coastal town with desert views, Swakopmund surprises visitors with its friendliness and safety. Its mix of cultures and outdoor experiences makes travellers feel comfortable and cared for.

Source: unsplash

Takayama, Japan

Takayama is celebrated for traditional streets, courteous locals, and deeply rooted hospitality. Visitors often describe it as one of Japan’s most warm and respectful towns.

Source: unsplash

