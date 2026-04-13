Apr 13, 2026

The Most Romantic Towns You Must Visit

Aanya Mehta

Bruges

Often called the “Venice of the North,” Bruges offers canals, medieval charm, and cosy horse drawn rides.

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Český Krumlov

A charming medieval town with winding streets and a castle overlooking the Vltava River, perfect for a romantic escape.

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Colmar

With colourful half timbered houses and canals, Colmar looks like it’s straight out of a storybook.

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Hallstatt

A fairy tale village by a serene lake, surrounded by mountains, perfect for peaceful, intimate getaways.

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Positano

A cliffside town along the Amalfi Coast, famous for its pastel houses, sea views, and romantic sunsets.

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Queenstown

A lakeside town surrounded by mountains, offering both adventure and breathtaking romantic scenery.

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Santorini

Famous for its whitewashed houses and blue domes, Santorini is one of the most iconic romantic destinations.

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Udaipur

Known as the “City of Lakes,” Udaipur offers royal palaces, boat rides, and magical sunset views.

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