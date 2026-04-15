Apr 15, 2026

7 National Parks in India That Every Photographer Should Visit

Aanya Mehta

Great Himalayan National Park

A hidden gem with pristine valleys, rivers, and snow-capped peaks, perfect for untouched natural beauty shots.

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Hemis National Park

A high-altitude park with rugged mountains and rare wildlife like the snow leopard, ideal for stark, dramatic landscapes.

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Jim Corbett National Park

India’s oldest national park offers stunning riverbanks, dense forests, and chances to capture majestic Bengal tigers in the wild.

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Kaziranga National Park

Home to the one-horned rhinoceros, this park’s wetlands and tall grasslands create stunning, misty photo opportunities.

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Periyar National Park

Known for its serene lake and lush greenery, boat safaris here offer beautiful reflections and wildlife shots.

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Ranthambore National Park

Famous for tiger sightings against the backdrop of ancient ruins and the Ranthambore Fort, perfect for dramatic wildlife photography.

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Sundarbans National Park

A unique mangrove ecosystem with winding waterways and elusive wildlife like the Royal Bengal tiger, great for moody, atmospheric photography.

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Valley of Flowers National Park

A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its vibrant alpine flowers that bloom into a colourful carpet during monsoon, perfect for dreamy landscape shots.

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