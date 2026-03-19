A Look at the Most Heavily Crowded Tourist Places Around the Globe

Mar 19, 2026
One of the most visited historical landmarks in Europe, the Colosseum draws more than 7 million tourists a year, making its entrance lines famously long.
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The Eiffel Tower welcomes around 7 million visitors every year. Tourists from across the globe gather here to enjoy panoramic views of Paris and take iconic photos.
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One of the most famous landmarks in the world, the Great Wall draws millions of visitors annually. Popular sections like Badaling are often extremely crowded, especially during national holidays.
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Home to masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, the Louvre is the world’s most visited museum, receiving nearly 9 million visitors annually.
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Known as the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world, thousands of people cross the intersection at once, making it a major attraction for tourists and photographers.
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This UNESCO World Heritage site attracts up to 8 million visitors annually. Crowds peak during sunrise hours when tourists come to witness the marble monument glowing in soft light.
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Often called “The Crossroads of the World,” Times Square attracts around 50 million visitors every year. Its bright billboards, Broadway theatres, and New Year’s Eve celebrations make it one of the busiest tourist spots on the planet.
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Visitors gather here to toss coins and make wishes. The small plaza around the fountain often becomes packed with tourists throughout the day and night.
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