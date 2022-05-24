Inside Delhi's National Zoological Park
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
As Covid-19 cases continue to fall in the city, visitors visited this beautiful park with friends and family.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
It is home to a large number of species of birds, reptiles and mammals.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
The zoo not only provides a home for endangered species, but also helps them to breed well in captivity.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Check out this White Tiger in the Delhi Zoo, who continues to remain one of the major attractions.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
On the grounds of the zoological park, King of the Jungle relaxes.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Hippos were spotted in the National Zoological Park.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)
A girl creating memories by taking a selfie inside the park.
(Express photo by Amit Mehra)