Indian heritage hotels worth travelling to

Aug 16, 2026
Located on the historic waterfront of Fort Kochi, this heritage hotel reflects the region’s Portuguese, Dutch, and British influences. It offers a fascinating blend of colonial architecture and Kerala hospitality.
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Dating back to the 15th century, this restored fort-palace cascades down a hillside with stunning terraces and heritage architecture. It’s a favourite weekend getaway for travelers seeking history close to Delhi.
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Often called the "Jewel of Jaipur," Rambagh Palace was once the residence of Jaipur’s Maharaja. Guests can enjoy lavish gardens, royal suites, and a glimpse into Rajasthan’s princely past.
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Though relatively modern, Suryagarh is designed to resemble a majestic desert fortress. Its architecture, cultural experiences, and Thar Desert setting make it feel like stepping into Rajasthan’s royal history.
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Perched high above Hyderabad, this former palace of the Nizams is known for its Venetian chandeliers, marble staircases, and grand libraries. Every corner reflects the opulence of a bygone era.
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Floating like a marble dream on Lake Pichola, this 18th-century palace was once the summer retreat of the Mewar royal family. Its ornate courtyards, lakeside views, and regal interiors make it one of India’s most iconic heritage stays.
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A colonial-era landmark in the Himalayas, this heritage property evokes the charm of the British Raj. Its wooden interiors, mountain views, and historic ambience make it a timeless retreat.
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Part royal residence, part museum, and part luxury hotel, this magnificent sandstone palace is among the world’s largest private residences. Art Deco influences and royal heritage combine to create a truly unique experience.
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