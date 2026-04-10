Apr 10, 2026

India’s Most Underrated Island Escapes

Aanya Mehta

Divar Island

A quiet alternative to Goa’s busy beaches, with Portuguese-style houses, ferry rides, and lush greenery.

Source: unsplash

Kalpeni Island

Less visited than other Lakshadweep islands, known for its coral atolls, lagoons, and laid-back atmosphere.

Source: unsplash

Kavaratti Island

A serene island with clear lagoons and vibrant marine life, perfect for snorkelling and peaceful stays.

Source: unsplash

Little Andaman Island

Less explored and full of raw beauty, this island features waterfalls, surfing spots, and untouched landscapes.

Source: unsplash

Long Island

A hidden gem with dense forests and quiet beaches, perfect for those looking to escape crowds and reconnect with nature.

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Majuli

The world’s largest river island, rich in culture, monasteries, and scenic beauty along the Brahmaputra.

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Neil Island

Now known as Shaheed Dweep, this peaceful island offers pristine beaches, coral reefs, and a slower pace compared to Havelock.

Source: unsplash

St. Mary’s Islands

Known for unique basalt rock formations, these islands offer a dramatic coastal landscape unlike anywhere else in India.

Source: unsplash

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