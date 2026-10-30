India's most beautiful and grand gardens to visit

Oct 30, 2026
Located beside the Krishnarajasagar Dam, Brindavan Gardens is famous for its perfectly symmetrical layout, musical fountain shows, and illuminated terraces at night. It remains one of the most visited formal gardens in the country and a landmark of landscape design.
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Spread across hundreds of acres, Lalbagh is one of India’s most important botanical gardens, housing rare plant species and a famous glasshouse inspired by London’s Crystal Palace. Its flower shows and ancient trees attract botanists and visitors alike.
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A historic urban garden dotted with 15th century tombs and architectural remains of the Sayyid and Lodi dynasties, Lodhi Garden blends heritage with greenery. Its landscaped lawns, walking paths, and monuments make it one of Delhi’s most loved green spaces.
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Located across the Yamuna River from the Taj Mahal, Mehtab Bagh is a restored Mughal garden designed to perfectly frame the monument. It offers one of the most peaceful and photogenic sunset views of the Taj away from the crowds.
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Now known as Amrit Udyan, these gardens blend Mughal and British landscaping styles with geometric layouts, rose collections, water channels, and seasonal flower beds. They open to the public only during select months, making visits feel especially special.
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Located in Pinjore near Chandigarh, this grand Mughal style garden features seven terraced levels, palaces, pavilions, fountains, and long water channels. Built in the 17th century, it is known for its regal layout and evening light displays.
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Home to the legendary Great Banyan Tree, one of the largest in the world by canopy spread, this historic botanical garden near Kolkata dates back to the 18th century. It contains thousands of plant species and vast landscaped grounds.
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One of the finest Mughal gardens in India, Shalimar Bagh was built by Emperor Jahangir for Nur Jahan in the 17th century. With terraced lawns, flowing water channels, chinar trees, and mountain backdrops, it represents classic Persian style garden design at its most elegant.
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