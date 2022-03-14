(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
Italian region offers couples €2,000 to get married there
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
The dreamy locales of Italy are one of the most popular destination wedding options.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
And, looks like your Italy wedding dreams can now come true as the country’s Lazio region, which also includes Rome, is offering up to €20, 000 to couples who choose to get married there.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
The regional authorities have allocated a total fund of 10 million euros for the scheme which is open to Italians or foreigners who marry in the region between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
To receive refunds, couples can make their requests by providing a maximum of five receipts.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
If accepted, they will receive a 2,000 euros refund on wedding services including wedding planners, wedding attire, venues, catering, flowers, car hire and photographer.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
You can also claim a refund of a maximum of 700 euros for your honeymoon. However, it’s important to note that the money must be spent with Lazio-based firms to claim the refund.
(Source: Representative image/Pexels)
The applications for the same can be made until the end of January 2023, or until the fund gets over.