Italian region offers couples €2,000 to get married there

The dreamy locales of Italy are one of the most popular destination wedding options.

And, looks like your Italy wedding dreams can now come true as the country’s Lazio region, which also includes Rome, is offering up to €20, 000 to couples who choose to get married there.

The regional authorities have allocated a total fund of 10 million euros for the scheme which is open to Italians or foreigners who marry in the region between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

To receive refunds, couples can make their requests by providing a maximum of five receipts.

If accepted, they will receive a 2,000 euros refund on wedding services including wedding planners, wedding attire, venues, catering, flowers, car hire and photographer.

You can also claim a refund of a maximum of 700 euros for your honeymoon. However, it’s important to note that the money must be spent with Lazio-based firms to claim the refund.

The applications for the same can be made until the end of January 2023, or until the fund gets over.