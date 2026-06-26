Iconic ways to commute in Italy

Jun 26, 2026
For petrolheads, commuting isn’t just about moving, it’s about speed. In the hometown of Ferrari, you can take a supercar out for a thrilling drive through Modena’s countryside, a uniquely Italian commute with horsepower.
Source: Ferrari official website
Cruise the serene waters of Lake Como aboard a vintage vaporina, classic wooden motorboats once the go to way to connect lakeside towns and villas. It’s a stylish and scenic way to travel the stunning lake region.
Source: unsplash
Experience Italy in style aboard the La Dolce Vita luxury train, part boutique hotel and part rail journey. Enjoy refined dining and design as you glide through the countryside on your way to the ancient city of Matera.
Source: wikimedia commons
Ride the Skyway Monte Bianco cable car from Courmayeur up to Punta Helbronner for breath taking alpine views. This sky-scraping lift is not only transport, it’s a panoramic aerial journey over the Alps.
Source: unsplash
Move seamlessly between the five villages of the Cinque Terre either by scenic coastal train or by boat along the Ligurian Sea. This mix of rail and water travel lets you experience dramatic seaside views and charming villages.
Source: unsplash
Hop on a Vespa and ride through rolling hills, vineyards, and cypress lined roads. This classic Italian scooter isn’t just transport, it’s a timeless way to experience Tuscany’s landscapes and villages.
Source: tuscanybiketours.com
Board Turin’s historic tram number seven and step back in time. These beautifully restored trams from the early 20th century offer a nostalgic and relaxed way to explore the city’s baroque streets and cultural sights.
Source: unsplash
Rather than a ferry, board a private yacht or traditional gozzo boat to explore Capri’s dramatic coast, sea caves, and hidden beaches. This elegant water commute captures the glamour of the Italian Riviera.
Source: unsplash
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