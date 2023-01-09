Health tips for frequent travelers
Rujuta Diwekar, nutritionist, took to Instagram to share some quick tips in order to keep your traveling flawless both physically and mentally.
She said, "Stay well hydrated. Carry a water bottle and keep sipping through the day."
Avoid chai and coffee on the flight and 60 minutes prior to boarding and post landing. For road journey don't have chai or coffee in a moving vehichle.
Pick hotels that offer gym access and ask for yoga mat. If you travel to smaller places, carry your own mat.
Make sure you do 5 suryanamaskars and lie in suptabaddhakonasana for 5 minutes at bedtime.
Before you step out from hotel, order khichadi or dal chawal or pasta for dinner and tell them at what time they should send it to you.
