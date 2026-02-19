India’s Most Breathtaking Spring Escapes

Feb 19, 2026
Chopta is ideal in spring when rhododendrons bloom. It’s a base for the scenic Tungnath and Chandrashila trek.
Quieter than Goa, Gokarna’s serene beaches and laid-back vibe make it perfect for a peaceful coastal spring escape.
Located in the Shekhawati region, Mandawa is famous for its beautifully painted havelis. Visit in spring to explore fresco filled streets before summer heat kicks in.
Known as one of Asia’s cleanest villages, Mawlynnong is lush and vibrant in spring. Bamboo skywalks and nearby living root bridges add to its charm.
This historic town feels frozen in time with its cenotaphs, palaces, and quiet riverside views. Spring weather makes exploring its heritage sites comfortable and crowd free.
Less crowded than Manali or Shimla, Tirthan Valley offers riverside homestays, trout fishing, and peaceful treks near the Great Himalayan National Park.
Spring is turtle nesting season here. Velas offers a rare chance to witness Olive Ridley hatchlings while enjoying an untouched Konkan coastline.
Surrounded by pine forests and rice fields, Ziro is home to the Apatani tribe. Spring brings clear skies and lush valley views, making it perfect for slow travel and nature walks.
