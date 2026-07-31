Famous roller coasters around the world

Jul 31, 2026
Australia's most famous roller coaster combines extreme heights, high speeds, and unique backward-facing seats for an unforgettable ride.
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Known as one of the fastest roller coasters ever built, Formula Rossa replicates the sensation of a Formula One race car, accelerating riders at astonishing speeds.
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Towering above the park skyline, Fury 325 is celebrated for its combination of height, speed, and smooth ride experience, making it a favourite among coaster enthusiasts.
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Once the world's tallest roller coaster, Kingda Ka became legendary for its towering vertical ascent and heart-pounding launch that catapulted riders skyward in seconds.
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One of Canada's most famous attractions, Leviathan features a dramatic first drop and high-speed twists that deliver nonstop thrills.
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Inspired by the mythical Himalayan kingdom, Shambhala is renowned for its massive drops, airtime hills, and stunning Mediterranean backdrop.
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This giant coaster is famous for its immense length, offering a thrilling ride packed with steep drops, sweeping turns, and panoramic views.
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The Smiler gained worldwide fame for its dizzying number of inversions. Twists, loops, and corkscrews create one of the most intense coaster experiences in Europe.
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