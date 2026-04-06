Apr 06, 2026
Due to heat expansion, the iron structure can grow by up to 15 cm during hot weather, an unusual but natural phenomenon.
Source: wikipedia
The tower’s radio transmitters helped intercept enemy communications during World War I, proving its strategic importance.
Source: wikiepedia
The tower is repainted every 7 years to prevent rust. Around 60 tons of paint are used each time to keep it looking fresh.
Source: wikipedia
The tower was originally built for the 1889 World’s Fair and was supposed to be dismantled after 20 years. It survived because it proved useful for scientific experiments and radio transmission.
Source: wikipedia
When completed in 1889, the Eiffel Tower stood as the tallest man-made structure globally, holding the title until the Chrysler Building was completed in 1930.
Source: wikipedia
The tower is named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel, whose company designed and built the structure—though many engineers and designers contributed to its creation.
Source: wikipedia
Many artists and intellectuals criticised the tower during its construction, calling it an eyesore. Today, it’s the most beloved symbol of Paris.
Source: wikipedia
At the top of the tower, Gustave Eiffel had a private apartment where he entertained guests, far away from the crowds below.
Source: wikipedia
The Must-Visit Places in Trinidad and Tobago