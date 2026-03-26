Explore the World’s Most Stunning Coral Reefs

Mar 26, 2026
India’s own coral paradise, especially around Havelock and Neil Islands, offering untouched reefs and excellent diving conditions.
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The second largest reef system in the world, famous for the Great Blue Hole and rich marine life including rays, turtles, and reef sharks.
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A lesser known gem famous for shore diving and well protected marine parks that keep its coral reefs healthy and vibrant.
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The world’s largest coral reef system stretches over 2,300 km and is home to thousands of marine species. Ideal for diving, snorkelling, and scenic reef cruises.
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With its clear lagoons and abundant coral atolls, the Maldives is perfect for luxury reef exploration, snorkelling right off your villa, and night dives.
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Crystal clear waters, hidden lagoons, and thriving coral gardens make Palawan a dream destination for snorkellers and nature lovers.
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Known as the global epicentre of marine biodiversity, this remote paradise offers pristine reefs, vibrant corals, and incredible underwater visibility.
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One of the best places for year round diving, the Red Sea features dramatic coral walls, shipwrecks, and colourful fish species.
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Top Destinations for the Ultimate Sailing Experience