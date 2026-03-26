Mar 26, 2026

Explore the World’s Most Stunning Coral Reefs

Aanya Mehta

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

India’s own coral paradise, especially around Havelock and Neil Islands, offering untouched reefs and excellent diving conditions.

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Belize Barrier Reef

The second largest reef system in the world, famous for the Great Blue Hole and rich marine life including rays, turtles, and reef sharks.

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Bonaire

A lesser known gem famous for shore diving and well protected marine parks that keep its coral reefs healthy and vibrant.

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Great Barrier Reef

The world’s largest coral reef system stretches over 2,300 km and is home to thousands of marine species. Ideal for diving, snorkelling, and scenic reef cruises.

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Maldives

With its clear lagoons and abundant coral atolls, the Maldives is perfect for luxury reef exploration, snorkelling right off your villa, and night dives.

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Palawan

Crystal clear waters, hidden lagoons, and thriving coral gardens make Palawan a dream destination for snorkellers and nature lovers.

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Raja Ampat

Known as the global epicentre of marine biodiversity, this remote paradise offers pristine reefs, vibrant corals, and incredible underwater visibility.

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Red Sea

One of the best places for year round diving, the Red Sea features dramatic coral walls, shipwrecks, and colourful fish species.

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