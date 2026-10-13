Rann Utsav 2026: Experience the magic of Gujarat’s white desert

Oct 13, 2026
The 2026–27 edition of Rann Utsav is scheduled to take place from November 2026 to February 2027 in Kutch, Gujarat. The festival centres around Dhordo, the gateway to the White Rann.
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The main celebrations take place at Dhordo, on the edge of the Great Rann of Kutch. The wider festival also encourages visitors to explore Kutch's villages, heritage sites, crafts and natural landscapes.
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The Great Rann of Kutch is a vast salt marsh famous for its striking white landscape. During winter, the salt desert becomes especially dramatic around sunset and under the full moon, making the landscape one of the festival's biggest attractions.
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Rann Utsav combines cultural experiences with adventure. Visitors can enjoy Kutchi folk music and dance, camel safaris, ATV rides, paramotoring, horse and camel rides, meditation and yoga sessions, as well as evening cultural programmes.
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The festival offers a chance to discover the craftsmanship of Kutch through local art and handicrafts. Visitors can browse traditional products and see the region's distinctive embroidery, textiles and other forms of artisan work.
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The festival is closely associated with its tented accommodation at Dhordo, which allows visitors to stay near the White Rann. The experience combines desert surroundings with organised cultural programmes, food and activities.
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Rann Utsav can also be used as a starting point for exploring Kutch. Nearby attractions include Kalo Dungar, Mandvi, Dholavira, Lakhpat, Narayan Sarovar and the Wild Ass Sanctuary.
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More than a desert festival, Rann Utsav brings together Kutch's landscapes, communities, crafts, cuisine, music and traditions. Its combination of a vast salt desert and living local culture makes the winter celebration unlike most other festivals in India.
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Must visit mountain tops for photographers