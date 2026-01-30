Indian forts: How many have you visited?

Jan 30, 2026
Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Bekal Fort is known for its unique keyhole, shaped design and breath taking coastal views.
Known for its Persian influenced architecture, Bidar Fort stands out for its water systems, madrassas, and intricate designs.
Despite its historical importance, Chittorgarh remains underrated due to its sheer scale. It’s a symbol of Rajput valour and sacrifice.
Often called the “Troy of the East,” Gingee’s hilltop fortifications and dramatic landscape make it one of South India’s most impressive forts.
One of the oldest forts in India, Kangra has witnessed centuries of battles yet remains surprisingly overlooked by travellers.
Home to the second longest continuous wall in the world, Kumbhalgarh is massive yet far less crowded than other Rajasthani forts.
A poetic blend of Afghan architecture and romance, Mandu is dotted with palaces, mosques, and stories of Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati.
The former capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raigad offers dramatic mountain views and deep historical significance.
