Jan 30, 2026

Indian forts: How many have you visited?

Aanya Mehta

Bekal Fort, Kerala

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Bekal Fort is known for its unique keyhole, shaped design and breath taking coastal views.

Source: unsplash

Bidar Fort, Karnataka

Known for its Persian influenced architecture, Bidar Fort stands out for its water systems, madrassas, and intricate designs.

Source: unsplash

Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan

Despite its historical importance, Chittorgarh remains underrated due to its sheer scale. It’s a symbol of Rajput valour and sacrifice.

Source: unsplash

Gingee Fort, Tamil Nadu

Often called the “Troy of the East,” Gingee’s hilltop fortifications and dramatic landscape make it one of South India’s most impressive forts.

Source: unsplash

Kangra Fort, Himachal Pradesh

One of the oldest forts in India, Kangra has witnessed centuries of battles yet remains surprisingly overlooked by travellers.

Source: unsplash

Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan

Home to the second longest continuous wall in the world, Kumbhalgarh is massive yet far less crowded than other Rajasthani forts.

Source: unsplash

Mandu Fort (Mandavgarh), Madhya Pradesh

A poetic blend of Afghan architecture and romance, Mandu is dotted with palaces, mosques, and stories of Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati.

Source: unsplash

Raigad Fort, Maharashtra

The former capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raigad offers dramatic mountain views and deep historical significance.

Source: unsplash

