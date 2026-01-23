Ethiopia: Must-visit places

Jan 23, 2026
Axum is one of Africa’s most important ancient cities, known for its towering stone obelisks and legends linking it to the Ark of the Covenant and the Queen of Sheba.
This high altitude park is known for alpine landscapes, rare species like the Ethiopian wolf, and sweeping views that feel untouched and wild.
One of the hottest places on Earth, the Danakil Depression looks almost alien with its salt flats, neon sulphur springs, and active volcanoes like Erta Ale.
Once the capital of the Ethiopian Empire, Gondar is home to 17th-century castles and palaces, often called the “Camelot of Africa,” reflecting Ethiopia’s royal past.
A UNESCO World Heritage city, Harar is famous for its walled old town, vibrant markets, and the unique tradition of feeding wild hyenas at night.
The source of the Blue Nile, Lake Tana is dotted with ancient island monasteries, some holding centuries-old manuscripts and religious art hidden from the outside world.
Famous for its rock hewn churches carved directly into volcanic stone, Lalibela is one of the most spiritual and awe-inspiring places in Africa. It feels like stepping into a living medieval world.
Known as the “Roof of Africa,” the Simien Mountains offer dramatic escarpments, deep valleys, and rare wildlife like the gelada baboon. It’s a paradise for hikers and nature lovers.
