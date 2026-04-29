Apr 29, 2026

The eight most searched domestic destinations for summer

Aanya Mehta

Bengaluru

Known for its pleasant weather, greenery, and café culture, ideal for a relaxed urban getaway.

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Darjeeling

Famous for its tea estates and Himalayan views, offering a peaceful retreat.

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Manali

Snow-capped mountains, adventure sports, and cool weather make it a summer favourite.

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Mumbai

A coastal city that blends beaches, nightlife, and culture, perfect for a lively summer escape.

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Munnar

Rolling tea plantations and misty hills make this a dreamy summer destination.

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New Delhi

A mix of history, markets, and food, perfect for culture lovers.

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Ooty

A classic hill station with tea gardens, cool climate, and scenic views.

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Rishikesh

A spiritual hub by the Ganges, known for yoga, river rafting, and serene vibes. (The data is based on a report by Booking.com)

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Must-visit seasonal destinations across the globe