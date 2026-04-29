The eight most searched domestic destinations for summer

Apr 29, 2026
Known for its pleasant weather, greenery, and café culture, ideal for a relaxed urban getaway.
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Famous for its tea estates and Himalayan views, offering a peaceful retreat.
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Snow-capped mountains, adventure sports, and cool weather make it a summer favourite.
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A coastal city that blends beaches, nightlife, and culture, perfect for a lively summer escape.
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Rolling tea plantations and misty hills make this a dreamy summer destination.
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A mix of history, markets, and food, perfect for culture lovers.
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A classic hill station with tea gardens, cool climate, and scenic views.
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A spiritual hub by the Ganges, known for yoga, river rafting, and serene vibes. (The data is based on a report by Booking.com)
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Must-visit seasonal destinations across the globe