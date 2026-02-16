Crisp & Local: 8 Best Places to Source Fresh Apples

Feb 16, 2026
Aomori Prefecture is Japan’s apple capital, renowned for premium Fuji apples that are incredibly sweet and juicy. Orchards here often allow visitors to pick their own fruit during the season.
The Okanagan Valley is known for its sunny days and cool nights, perfect conditions for growing crisp apples. Scenic orchards and local farmers’ markets make it a top apple destination.
The apple heartland of India, Himachal’s orchards in Shimla, Kinnaur, and Manali produce crisp, juicy varieties like Royal Delicious. Visit during harvest season (August to October) for farm fresh picks straight from the trees.
Known for its premium apples, Kashmir’s cool climate and fertile soil produce beautifully colored, sweet varieties. Autumn transforms the orchards into postcard worthy landscapes filled with ripe fruit.
Nicknamed the “Garden of England,” Kent has a long history of apple farming. Traditional English varieties thrive here, and many orchards open to visitors during autumn.
While famous for cider, Normandy also grows exceptional apples. The region’s mild climate produces flavourful varieties used both for eating fresh and crafting traditional French cider.
Nestled in the Italian Alps, South Tyrol combines dramatic mountain views with endless apple orchards. The region is known for high-quality, perfectly balanced sweet-tart apples.
One of the largest apple producing regions in the world, Washington is famous for varieties like Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Gala. Orchard tours and fall harvest festivals make it a must visit for apple lovers.
