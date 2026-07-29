8 best cities to retire in Portugal

Jul 29, 2026
Often called Portugal's most livable city, Braga boasts beautiful architecture, green spaces, and a lower cost of living. Its combination of tradition and modernity appeals to many retirees.
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Located near Lisbon, Cascais is famous for its elegant seaside setting, excellent restaurants, and scenic promenades. It offers retirees easy access to the capital while maintaining a relaxed coastal atmosphere.
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Home to one of Europe's oldest universities, Coimbra offers rich history, cultural attractions, and excellent healthcare facilities. It provides a slower pace of life than Lisbon or Porto while retaining urban conveniences.
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A UNESCO-listed gem, Évora offers history, excellent local food, and a peaceful atmosphere. Surrounded by vineyards and rolling countryside, it is perfect for retirees who value culture and serenity.
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The gateway to the Algarve region, Faro combines beautiful beaches, a mild climate, and modern amenities. Retirees appreciate its walkable historic centre, international airport, and laid-back coastal lifestyle.
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Known for its dramatic cliffs and golden beaches, Lagos offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern conveniences. Its vibrant expat community makes it especially attractive for international retirees.
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Portugal's second-largest city combines historic charm with modern infrastructure. Retirees enjoy its cultural scene, riverside views, world-class cuisine, and excellent public transport.
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This picturesque Algarve town is known for its traditional Portuguese character, cobblestone streets, and tranquil beaches. Tavira is ideal for retirees seeking a quieter lifestyle.
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