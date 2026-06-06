Jun 06, 2026

8 ancient Indian marvels that no longer exist

Aanya Mehta

Amaravati Stupa (Andhra Pradesh)

Once one of the grandest Buddhist stupas in India, Amaravati was dismantled during colonial times, with sculptures scattered across museums worldwide.

Source: wikipedia

Ancient City of Dwarka (Gujarat)

Believed to be Krishna’s legendary city, ancient Dwarka is said to have submerged under the sea. Underwater ruins suggest a once thriving coastal civilisation.

Source: wikipedia

Indraprastha (Delhi)

The legendary capital of the Pandavas, Indraprastha is believed to lie beneath modern Delhi. The ancient city no longer exists in visible form, surviving mainly in epic literature.

Source: wikipedia

Nalanda University (Bihar)

Once the world’s greatest seat of learning, Nalanda housed thousands of monks and scholars. It was destroyed in the 12th century, and its vast libraries were burned, erasing centuries of knowledge.

Source: wikipedia

Odantapuri University (Bihar)

One of India’s earliest universities, Odantapuri was said to rival Nalanda in stature. It was completely destroyed, and little survives beyond historical records.

Source: wikipedia

Original Somnath Temple (Gujarat)

The first Somnath temple was famed for its grandeur and wealth. It was destroyed multiple times over centuries; the structure seen today is a modern reconstruction.

Source: wikipedia

Pushpagiri University (Odisha)

Mentioned by Chinese traveller Xuanzang, Pushpagiri was an important Buddhist institution. It vanished over time, rediscovered only through archaeological remains centuries later.

Source: wikipedia

Vikramashila University (Bihar)

A major rival to Nalanda, Vikramashila was a renowned Buddhist learning centre. It was demolished during medieval invasions, leaving only ruins behind.

Source: wikipedia

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