Eastern Ghats: Must-visit places for nature lovers

Sep 22, 2026
Araku Valley is known for its cool weather, coffee plantations, and beautiful green hills. The train journey here is just as memorable as the destination.
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The highest peak in Odisha, Deomali offers sweeping mountain views and a beautiful landscape that feels wonderfully untouched.
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A quiet hill retreat with breezy viewpoints and forest trails, Horsley Hills is perfect for a peaceful weekend getaway.
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Known for winding roads, waterfalls, and lush greenery, Kolli Hills is ideal for travellers who enjoy quieter mountain escapes.
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Often called the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,” Lambasingi is loved for its mist covered hills and chilly mornings.
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With rolling hills and cultural significance, Mahendragiri combines scenic beauty with a deep sense of history.
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A mix of forests, waterfalls, and wildlife, Simlipal brings together the natural richness the Eastern Ghats are known for.
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Surrounded by orange groves and coffee estates, Yercaud is a charming hill station tucked into the Eastern Ghats.
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The most walkable cities to visit in 2026