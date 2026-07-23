Dangerous places around the world that people still pay to visit

Jul 23, 2026
Even after the 1986 nuclear disaster, guided tours to abandoned towns and reactor zones became popular for dark tourism and historical exploration.
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With toxic gases, acidic springs, and intense heat, this otherworldly landscape is considered one of the harshest inhabited places on Earth.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known as one of the hottest places on Earth, Death Valley attracts visitors with its surreal desert landscapes, despite extreme summer temperatures.
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Tourists trek this active volcano to witness its famous blue flames, despite toxic sulphur fumes and physically demanding conditions.
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Its highly alkaline waters can burn skin and calcify animals, yet photographers and travellers visit for its surreal red landscapes and flamingo populations.
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Despite avalanches, altitude sickness, and freezing conditions, climbers from around the world continue attempting to summit the world’s tallest mountain.
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Nicknamed the “Death Road,” this narrow mountain road attracts cyclists seeking dramatic views and adrenaline-filled descents.
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Officially restricted to most visitors, this isolated island gained global fame because of its dense population of venomous golden lancehead snakes.
Source: wikimedia commons
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