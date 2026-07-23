Jul 23, 2026

Dangerous places around the world that people still pay to visit

Aanya Mehta

Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Even after the 1986 nuclear disaster, guided tours to abandoned towns and reactor zones became popular for dark tourism and historical exploration.

Source: wikimedia commons

Danakil Depression

With toxic gases, acidic springs, and intense heat, this otherworldly landscape is considered one of the harshest inhabited places on Earth.

Source: wikimedia commons

Death Valley National Park

Known as one of the hottest places on Earth, Death Valley attracts visitors with its surreal desert landscapes, despite extreme summer temperatures.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kawah Ijen

Tourists trek this active volcano to witness its famous blue flames, despite toxic sulphur fumes and physically demanding conditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Lake Natron

Its highly alkaline waters can burn skin and calcify animals, yet photographers and travellers visit for its surreal red landscapes and flamingo populations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mount Everest

Despite avalanches, altitude sickness, and freezing conditions, climbers from around the world continue attempting to summit the world’s tallest mountain.

Source: wikimedia commons

North Yungas Road

Nicknamed the “Death Road,” this narrow mountain road attracts cyclists seeking dramatic views and adrenaline-filled descents.

Source: wikimedia commons

Snake Island

Officially restricted to most visitors, this isolated island gained global fame because of its dense population of venomous golden lancehead snakes.

Source: wikimedia commons

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