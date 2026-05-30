May 30, 2026

Cultural places to visit in Kerala

Aanya Mehta

Aranmula

A heritage village celebrated for temple traditions, craft-making, and its famous snake boat race culture.

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Fort Kochi

A beautiful mix of colonial history and Kerala culture, Fort Kochi is known for heritage streets, art cafés, old churches, and the iconic Chinese fishing nets.

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Hill Palace Museum, Tripunithura

Once home to Kochi’s royal family, this palace complex is filled with artifacts, paintings, and beautiful traditional architecture.

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Kerala Kalamandalam

A must visit for lovers of art and performance, this institution is deeply linked to Kathakali and other classical art forms of Kerala.

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Mattancherry Palace

Also called the Dutch Palace, it’s known for beautiful Kerala murals and fascinating glimpses into royal history.

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Muziris Heritage Project sites

A fascinating way to explore Kerala’s ancient trade history through restored museums, heritage buildings, and archaeological landmarks.

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Padmanabhapuram Palace

Famous for its intricate wooden architecture and traditional craftsmanship, this centuries-old palace is one of Kerala’s most impressive heritage sites.

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Thrissur

Often called Kerala’s cultural capital, Thrissur is known for temples, festivals, classical performances, and a rich artistic heritage.

Source: wikimedia commons

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