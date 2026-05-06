Countryside villages that are worth exploring

May 06, 2026
Alberobello is famous for its unique trulli houses, whitewashed huts with cone shaped roofs, recognised as a UNESCO site.
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With its colourful half timbered houses and flower lined canals, Colmar feels like stepping into a fairytale.
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Known as the “Dutch Venice,” Giethoorn has no roads, just canals, boats, and peaceful pathways.
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Nestled beside a serene lake and backed by the Alps, Hallstatt looks straight out of a postcard. Its pastel houses and scenic beauty make it one of Europe’s most photographed villages.
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Located in the Lofoten Islands, Reine is surrounded by dramatic peaks and crystal clear fjords.
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Famous for its traditional gassho zukuri farmhouses, Shirakawa-go transforms into a magical snowy wonderland in winter.
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Hidden in the Himalayas, Tawang offers stunning mountain views, monasteries, and a deeply peaceful atmosphere.
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Often called England’s most beautiful village, Bibury charms visitors with honey coloured cottages and tranquil countryside vibes.
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