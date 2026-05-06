May 06, 2026

Countryside villages that are worth exploring

Aanya Mehta

Alberobello, Italy

Alberobello is famous for its unique trulli houses, whitewashed huts with cone shaped roofs, recognised as a UNESCO site.

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Colmar, France

With its colourful half timbered houses and flower lined canals, Colmar feels like stepping into a fairytale.

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Giethoorn, Netherlands

Known as the “Dutch Venice,” Giethoorn has no roads, just canals, boats, and peaceful pathways.

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Hallstatt, Austria

Nestled beside a serene lake and backed by the Alps, Hallstatt looks straight out of a postcard. Its pastel houses and scenic beauty make it one of Europe’s most photographed villages.

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Reine, Norway

Located in the Lofoten Islands, Reine is surrounded by dramatic peaks and crystal clear fjords.

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Shirakawa-go, Japan

Famous for its traditional gassho zukuri farmhouses, Shirakawa-go transforms into a magical snowy wonderland in winter.

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Tawang, India

Hidden in the Himalayas, Tawang offers stunning mountain views, monasteries, and a deeply peaceful atmosphere.

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Bibury, England

Often called England’s most beautiful village, Bibury charms visitors with honey coloured cottages and tranquil countryside vibes.

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