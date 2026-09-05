Sep 05, 2026

Countries with the longest coastlines

Aanya Mehta

Australia

Surrounded by the Indian and Pacific oceans, Australia’s coastline ranges from tropical reefs to rugged southern cliffs.

Source: unsplash

Canada

Canada has the world’s longest coastline by a huge margin. Stretching across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic oceans, its shoreline includes countless islands, fjords, and remote northern inlets.

Source: unsplash

Indonesia

Made up of more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia’s coastline stretches across tropical seas and connects a vast archipelago.

Source: unsplash

Norway

Norway’s famously jagged coastline is shaped by deep fjords and thousands of islands. Its dramatic seascapes make it one of the most striking coastlines on Earth.

Source: unsplash

Japan

Japan’s coastline stretches across four main islands and thousands of smaller ones, blending cliffs, beaches, and busy port cities.

Source: unsplash

Philippines

With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines has an extensive coastline lined with beaches, coral reefs, and countless bays.

Source: unsplash

Russia

Russia borders several seas and oceans, including the Arctic and Pacific, giving it one of the world’s longest and most varied coastlines.

Source: unsplash

United States

With Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, and Gulf coasts, plus Alaska and Hawaii, the U.S. has one of the most geographically diverse shorelines in the world.

Source: unsplash

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