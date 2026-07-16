Jul 16, 2026

Countries that accept UPI payments

Aanya Mehta

Bhutan

Bhutan was among the earliest countries to embrace UPI, allowing Indian visitors to make QR-code-based payments at participating merchants.

Source: unsplash

France

France became the first European country to accept UPI, with services initially launched at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower.

Source: unsplash

Mauritius

Mauritius adopted UPI to enhance payment convenience for visitors and businesses, reflecting its strong economic and cultural ties with India.

Source: unsplash

Nepal

Nepal has integrated UPI through partnerships with local financial institutions, making cross-border digital payments easier for travellers.

Source: unsplash

Qatar

UPI acceptance has expanded in Qatar through collaborations with payment providers and merchant networks, benefiting the large Indian diaspora and visiting tourists.

Source: unsplash

Singapore

Singapore was one of the first countries to integrate with UPI, enabling seamless cross-border payments through a linkage between UPI and Singapore's PayNow system.

Source: unsplash

Sri Lanka

UPI has been introduced in Sri Lanka to facilitate easier digital transactions for Indian tourists and strengthen financial connectivity between the two countries.

Source: unsplash

United Arab Emirates

Indian travellers can use UPI at numerous retail stores, tourist attractions, and merchant outlets across the UAE, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Source: unsplash

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