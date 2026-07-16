Countries that accept UPI payments

Jul 16, 2026
Bhutan was among the earliest countries to embrace UPI, allowing Indian visitors to make QR-code-based payments at participating merchants.
Source: unsplash
France became the first European country to accept UPI, with services initially launched at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower.
Source: unsplash
Mauritius adopted UPI to enhance payment convenience for visitors and businesses, reflecting its strong economic and cultural ties with India.
Source: unsplash
Nepal has integrated UPI through partnerships with local financial institutions, making cross-border digital payments easier for travellers.
Source: unsplash
UPI acceptance has expanded in Qatar through collaborations with payment providers and merchant networks, benefiting the large Indian diaspora and visiting tourists.
Source: unsplash
Singapore was one of the first countries to integrate with UPI, enabling seamless cross-border payments through a linkage between UPI and Singapore's PayNow system.
Source: unsplash
UPI has been introduced in Sri Lanka to facilitate easier digital transactions for Indian tourists and strengthen financial connectivity between the two countries.
Source: unsplash
Indian travellers can use UPI at numerous retail stores, tourist attractions, and merchant outlets across the UAE, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Source: unsplash
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