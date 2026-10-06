City parks you need to visit from around the world

Oct 06, 2026
One of the world’s most iconic urban parks, Central Park features lakes, walking trails, open lawns, museums, and famous filming locations in the heart of Manhattan.
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Known for its royal history, Speaker’s Corner, and Serpentine Lake, Hyde Park remains one of London’s most beloved green spaces.
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Often compared to Central Park, Ibirapuera blends modernist architecture, museums, cycling trails, lakes, and tropical greenery.
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This elegant Parisian park is loved for its fountains, sculptures, manicured gardens, and relaxed café culture.
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A peaceful escape amid Bangkok’s busy streets, Lumphini Park is known for paddle boats, jogging paths, and its famous monitor lizards.
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Filled with grand monuments, boating lakes, gardens, and street performers, Retiro Park is one of Madrid’s cultural and social hubs.
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Surrounded by ocean views, Stanley Park offers forests, seawalls, beaches, cycling paths, and Indigenous cultural landmarks.
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Especially famous during cherry blossom season, Ueno Park combines museums, temples, ponds, and vibrant seasonal landscapes.
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