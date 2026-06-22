Best budget-friendly destinations to visit right now

Jun 22, 2026
Ancient wonders, bustling bazaars, and affordable hotels make Egypt one of the best-value long-haul destinations for Indian travelers seeking history and adventure.
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Georgia delivers a European style experience without the hefty price tag. Travelers can enjoy mountain landscapes, historic towns, local wine, and affordable guesthouses.
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With modern cities, dramatic canyons, and stunning mountain scenery, Kazakhstan is emerging as a budget-friendly destination for Indians looking beyond the usual tourist trail.
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One of the most affordable international destinations for Indians, Nepal combines Himalayan scenery, cultural heritage, and low daily expenses. Kathmandu and Pokhara remain top choices for budget-conscious travellers.
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Home to more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines offers affordable beach escapes, island-hopping adventures, and budget friendly local food and accommodations.
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A short flight from India, Sri Lanka offers scenic train journeys, beaches, wildlife, and historic sites at relatively low costs compared to many international destinations.
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Thailand continues to be a budget travel favourite thanks to affordable food, economical transport, vibrant cities, and beautiful islands such as Phuket and Krabi.
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From the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An to the limestone karsts of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam offers excellent value for money. Affordable street food, low cost hotels, and inexpensive transport make it a favourite among budget travelers.
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Amazing scuba diving spots around the world