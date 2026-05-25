May 25, 2026

Castles You Need to Visit in Scotland

Aanya Mehta

Balmoral Castle

A beloved residence of the British royal family, Balmoral is surrounded by vast estates and serene Highland scenery.

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Dunnottar Castle

Perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the North Sea, this ruined fortress is as breathtaking as it is historic.

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Edinburgh Castle

Perched atop Castle Rock, this iconic fortress dominates the city skyline and houses Scotland’s crown jewels.

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Eilean Donan Castle

Set on a small island where three lochs meet, this is one of Scotland’s most photographed and picturesque castles.

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Glamis Castle

Known for its fairytale appearance, Glamis Castle is also linked to Shakespeare’s Macbeth and royal history.

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Inveraray Castle

A stunning Gothic style castle surrounded by lush landscapes, still home to the Duke of Argyll.

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Stirling Castle

A key site in Scottish history, Stirling Castle was once the residence of kings and queens, including Mary, Queen of Scots.

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Urquhart Castle

Overlooking Loch Ness, this historic ruin offers stunning views and maybe even a glimpse of the legendary monster.

Source: wikimedia commons

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