Castles You Need to Visit in Scotland

May 25, 2026
A beloved residence of the British royal family, Balmoral is surrounded by vast estates and serene Highland scenery.
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Perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the North Sea, this ruined fortress is as breathtaking as it is historic.
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Perched atop Castle Rock, this iconic fortress dominates the city skyline and houses Scotland’s crown jewels.
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Set on a small island where three lochs meet, this is one of Scotland’s most photographed and picturesque castles.
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Known for its fairytale appearance, Glamis Castle is also linked to Shakespeare’s Macbeth and royal history.
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A stunning Gothic style castle surrounded by lush landscapes, still home to the Duke of Argyll.
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A key site in Scottish history, Stirling Castle was once the residence of kings and queens, including Mary, Queen of Scots.
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Overlooking Loch Ness, this historic ruin offers stunning views and maybe even a glimpse of the legendary monster.
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