Breathtaking pink lakes around the world

Jun 29, 2026
Perhaps the most famous pink lake in the world, Lake Hillier is known for its vivid rosy color set against blue ocean waters. The contrast makes it look almost surreal from above.
Source: unsplash
Also called the Pink Lake near Port Gregory, Hutt Lagoon shifts from pale pink to bright magenta depending on the season and sunlight.
Source: wikimedia commons
Hidden in Peru’s Andes, Laguna Rosa feels especially magical with its pink tones framed by dramatic mountain views.
Source: unsplash
These striking pink waters on the Yucatán Peninsula are surrounded by white salt flats, creating a bold and beautiful landscape.
Source: wikimedia commons
A lesser known gem, Masazirgol’s pink waters are especially eye catching against the surrounding dry terrain.
Source: wikimedia commons
Tucked into a remote part of Canada, this unusual lake has a delicate pink tone and a setting that feels wonderfully untouched.
Source: wikimedia commons
Spain’s famous pink lagoon glows beautifully under the sun and is often paired with sightings of flamingos nearby.
Source: wikimedia commons
Just outside Dakar, Lake Retba is famous for both its pink hue and its extremely salty water. The rosy colour becomes even brighter during dry months.
Source: wikimedia commons
Iconic ways to commute in Italy