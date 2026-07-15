Jul 15, 2026

Best wildlife parks to visit during the monsoon

Aanya Mehta

Bhitarkanika National Park, Odisha

With its mangrove forests, estuaries, and waterways, Bhitarkanika is a paradise for wildlife lovers during the rains. The park is home to saltwater crocodiles, spotted deer, and numerous species of resident and migratory birds.

Source: wikimedia commons

Eravikulam National Park, Kerala

Famous for its rolling grasslands and endangered Nilgiri tahr, Eravikulam becomes particularly picturesque during the monsoon. Mist-covered hills and lush valleys add to the park's breathtaking beauty.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Though certain zones may remain closed during heavy rains, Kaziranga's floodplains become a dramatic spectacle during the monsoon. The park is famed for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, wild water buffaloes, and migratory birds.

Source: wikimedia commons

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

This renowned wetland sanctuary flourishes during the rainy season as water levels rise, attracting a wide array of resident birds. It offers exceptional opportunities for birdwatching and photography.

Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

The monsoon transforms Nagarhole into a vibrant landscape of dense vegetation and flowing streams. Visitors may encounter elephants, deer, leopards, and a variety of bird species amidst the rejuvenated forest.

Source: wikimedia commons

Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Periyar looks especially enchanting during the rains. Its lush forests, mist-covered hills, and tranquil lake make it ideal for boat safaris and spotting elephants, gaur, and diverse birdlife.

Source: wikimedia commons

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

One of India's lesser-explored tiger reserves, Satpura offers stunning monsoon scenery with dense forests, rolling hills, and seasonal streams. The park is also known for walking safaris and rich biodiversity.

Source: wikimedia commons

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

Open only for a few months each year, this UNESCO World Heritage Site bursts into bloom during the monsoon season. Thousands of alpine flowers carpet the valley, creating one of India's most spectacular natural displays.

Source: wikimedia commons

Must-visit glass hotels around the world