Apr 08, 2026

Passport to Spring: 8 Must-Visit Global Getaways to Book Now

Aanya Mehta

Amsterdam

Spring brings vibrant tulip fields and the world famous Keukenhof Gardens, making it a floral dream.

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Kyoto

Famous for its cherry blossoms (sakura), Kyoto transforms into a pink paradise with temples and gardens in full bloom.

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Marrakech

With mild temperatures and blooming gardens like Majorelle Garden, it’s an ideal time to explore this vibrant city.

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Paris

The city comes alive with blooming gardens, café culture, and pleasant weather, perfect for romantic strolls.

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Provence

Spring in Provence offers blooming fields, fresh markets, and charming countryside landscapes before the summer crowds.

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Seoul

Cherry blossoms, street food, and vibrant city life make Seoul a fantastic spring destination.

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Vancouver

A mix of mountains, ocean, and cherry blossoms creates a scenic and refreshing spring escape.

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Washington, D.C

Home to the iconic National Cherry Blossom Festival, where thousands of cherry trees bloom around the Tidal Basin.

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