Passport to Spring: 8 Must-Visit Global Getaways to Book Now

Apr 08, 2026
Spring brings vibrant tulip fields and the world famous Keukenhof Gardens, making it a floral dream.
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Famous for its cherry blossoms (sakura), Kyoto transforms into a pink paradise with temples and gardens in full bloom.
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With mild temperatures and blooming gardens like Majorelle Garden, it’s an ideal time to explore this vibrant city.
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The city comes alive with blooming gardens, café culture, and pleasant weather, perfect for romantic strolls.
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Spring in Provence offers blooming fields, fresh markets, and charming countryside landscapes before the summer crowds.
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Cherry blossoms, street food, and vibrant city life make Seoul a fantastic spring destination.
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A mix of mountains, ocean, and cherry blossoms creates a scenic and refreshing spring escape.
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Home to the iconic National Cherry Blossom Festival, where thousands of cherry trees bloom around the Tidal Basin.
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Why Odisha is India’s Best-Kept Travel Secret in 2026