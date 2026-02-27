Planning a trip to Rajasthan? Don't overlook Bundi

Feb 27, 2026
This beautifully carved memorial structure stands on 84 intricately designed pillars and reflects Bundi’s artistic and architectural heritage, especially striking at sunset.
Located within the palace complex, Chitrashala is known for its stunning Bundi-style miniature paintings. The vibrant murals depict scenes from mythology, royal life, and nature.
Also known as Nagar Sagar Kund, this massive geometric stepwell is a visual marvel with symmetrical steps descending deep into the earth, a favourite for photographers.
Overlooking the town, Garh Palace is famous for its intricate architecture and beautiful murals. The palace complex showcases a blend of Rajput design and artistic detailing across multiple courtyards and halls.
Located in the heart of Bundi, this square shaped lake reflects the surrounding palaces and temples. A partially submerged shrine to Lord Varuna adds to its unique charm.
One of the most impressive stepwells in Rajasthan, this 17th century structure features ornate pillars, carved arches, and multi-level steps, showcasing the region’s architectural ingenuity.
Situated by Jait Sagar Lake, this serene summer palace is believed to have inspired parts of Rudyard Kipling’s writing. Its peaceful setting makes it a perfect spot for quiet exploration.
Perched high above the town, Taragarh Fort offers sweeping views of Bundi and its surroundings. One of Rajasthan’s oldest hill forts, it features massive gateways, reservoirs, and weathered structures that reflect its military past.
