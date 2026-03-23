Discover the Best Places to Retire Around the World

Mar 23, 2026
Ranked #1, Greece offers a relaxed “siga siga” lifestyle, sunny weather, affordable living, and strong community life, especially in coastal towns and islands.
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Known for its “pura vida” lifestyle, natural beauty, and flexible cost of living, retirees can live comfortably on a wide range of budgets.
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Famous for its excellent healthcare system, culture, and relaxed countryside living, making it ideal for a slower, high quality lifestyle.
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A standout in Asia with low living costs, great infrastructure, and expat friendly programs like MM2H, making it easy to settle long term.
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Offers diverse lifestyles, from beach towns to colonial cities, along with affordable healthcare and a strong expat network.
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A long time favorite due to its Pensionado visa program, modern infrastructure, and retiree discounts on healthcare, travel, and utilities.
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A top pick for its affordability, safety, and universal healthcare, along with a warm climate and welcoming expat community.
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Combines sunshine, vibrant culture, and relatively affordable living (especially outside major cities), plus one of the world’s best healthcare systems.
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The World’s Oldest Civilisations