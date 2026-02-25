The Best Places in India for Bird Lovers

Feb 25, 2026
Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon turns into a winter haven for millions of migratory birds, including flamingos, herons, and rare species from Central Asia and Siberia.
Source: wikimedia commons
A hotspot for rare and endemic species, Eaglenest is famous among serious birders for sightings like the Bugun liocichla, one of the newest bird species discovered in India.
Source: wikimedia commons
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this wetland sanctuary is one of India’s most famous birding destinations. Home to over 370 species, it attracts migratory birds like Siberian cranes, pelicans, and painted storks, making it a paradise for birdwatchers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Set along the backwaters of Vembanad Lake, this tranquil sanctuary attracts migratory birds such as Siberian storks, egrets, and darters, offering a scenic and peaceful birding experience.
Source: wikimedia commons
This vast wetland near Ahmedabad hosts thousands of migratory birds, including flamingos, pelicans, and various waterfowl. Early morning boat rides offer the best viewing opportunities.
Source: wikimedia commons
Located along the Kaveri River near Mysuru, this sanctuary is known for its close up sightings of nesting birds such as spoonbills, openbill storks, and river terns. Boat safaris make the experience especially immersive.
Source: wikimedia commons
Just a short drive from Delhi, Sultanpur is a popular weekend birding spot where visitors can see migratory ducks, cranes, and raptors during the winter season.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also known as the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, this dense forest area in Kerala is home to more than 300 species, including the Malabar grey hornbill and Sri Lanka frogmouth.
Source: wikimedia commons
