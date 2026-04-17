Apr 17, 2026

The Best Places on Earth to Reconnect with Nature

Aanya Mehta

Belize Maya Forest Reserve, Belize

One of the largest contiguous tracts of tropical forest in the Americas, this reserve protects jaguars, tapirs, howler monkeys, and hundreds of bird species, offering deep jungle hikes and true wilderness immersion.

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Caprivi Strip, Namibia

This remote stretch in northern Namibia is a green oasis fed by multiple rivers, supporting rich wildlife in wetlands, forests, and lagoons. It’s a hidden gem for safari lovers who want a quieter, wildlife-rich experience.

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Costa Rica (El Camino de Costa Rica)

Stretching from the Caribbean to the Pacific, this long trail takes you through rainforests, cloud forests, rivers, and rural landscapes, a nature filled trek blending biodiversity and local culture.

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Lake Baikal, Russia

Often called the “Pearl of Siberia,” Lake Baikal is the world’s oldest and deepest freshwater lake, surrounded by pristine forests, mountains, and tundra. In winter it freezes into a surreal white landscape, while summer brings rich biodiversity.

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Northern Minnesota, USA

This region is a showcase of rugged lakes, ancient forests, and the wild Northwoods. It’s perfect for canoeing, fishing, and wildlife sightings, especially grizzly bears and wolves roaming the woods.

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Te Wāhipounamu, New Zealand

A UNESCO World Heritage Site on South Island, this vast area includes fjords, glaciers, alpine peaks, and temperate forests, a pure expression of Gondwana’s ancient wilderness.

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The Azores, Portugal

This volcanic archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean is a paradise of crater lakes, dramatic cliffs, and lush green pastures. Known for sustainable tourism, the Azores offer whale watching, hot springs, and untouched hiking trails surrounded by raw natural beauty.

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Westfjords, Iceland

One of Iceland’s most remote regions, the Westfjords are defined by towering fjords, sweeping tundra landscapes, and powerful waterfalls. With fewer visitors, it’s an ideal place to experience Arctic wildlife, endless daylight in summer, and dramatic silence shaped by nature.

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