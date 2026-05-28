Best 'Outlander' filming locations in Scotland to visit

May 28, 2026
Featured as Fort William in the series. Its ship like shape and coastal setting make it visually striking.
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Believed to inspire the fictional Craigh na Dun stone circle. These ancient standing stones add a mystical touch to your journey.
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The site of the historic Battle of Culloden, central to the storyline. A powerful and emotional place to explore Scotland’s past.
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A beautifully preserved 17th-century village used as Cranesmuir. Wander through cobbled streets that look straight out of the show.
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This medieval fortress doubles as Castle Leoch in the series. Its grand halls and courtyards instantly transport you into the MacKenzie clan’s world.
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Used as 1940s Inverness in the show’s early episodes. Charming streets and historic buildings make it a must-visit.
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This dramatic valley appears in the opening credits. Its rugged beauty perfectly captures the wild spirit of the Highlands.
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Known as Lallybroch, Jamie Fraser’s beloved home. Though you can’t go inside, the exterior is iconic for fans.
Source: wikimedia commons
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