May 28, 2026

Best 'Outlander' filming locations in Scotland to visit

Aanya Mehta

Blackness Castle

Featured as Fort William in the series. Its ship like shape and coastal setting make it visually striking.

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Clava Cairns

Believed to inspire the fictional Craigh na Dun stone circle. These ancient standing stones add a mystical touch to your journey.

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Culloden Battlefield

The site of the historic Battle of Culloden, central to the storyline. A powerful and emotional place to explore Scotland’s past.

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Culross

A beautifully preserved 17th-century village used as Cranesmuir. Wander through cobbled streets that look straight out of the show.

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Doune Castle

This medieval fortress doubles as Castle Leoch in the series. Its grand halls and courtyards instantly transport you into the MacKenzie clan’s world.

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Falkland

Used as 1940s Inverness in the show’s early episodes. Charming streets and historic buildings make it a must-visit.

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Glencoe

This dramatic valley appears in the opening credits. Its rugged beauty perfectly captures the wild spirit of the Highlands.

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Midhope Castle

Known as Lallybroch, Jamie Fraser’s beloved home. Though you can’t go inside, the exterior is iconic for fans.

Source: wikimedia commons

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