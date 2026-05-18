The best mountain escapes around the world

May 18, 2026
Known as Morocco’s “Happy Valley,” this underrated Atlas Mountain destination features mud-brick villages, hiking routes, and traditional Amazigh culture.
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This tiny mountain village near the Georgian-Russian border is known for dramatic hiking trails, wildflower meadows, and untouched alpine scenery.
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Overshadowed by Shimla and Manali, Kalpa offers spectacular views of the Kinnaur Kailash range, apple orchards, wooden temples, and peaceful Himalayan landscapes.
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Far quieter than Pakistan’s better known hill stations, Khanian offers pine forests, cool weather, mountain streams, and spectacular Himalayan foothill views.
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Hidden in Georgia’s Svaneti region, Mestia is surrounded by dramatic Caucasus peaks, medieval stone towers, glacier trails, and remote mountain villages rarely explored by mainstream tourists.
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Nestled beside a volcano and lake in southern Chile, Pucón combines forests, hot springs, lava landscapes, and adventure sports in a stunning mountain setting.
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Located near the Carpathian Mountains, Sibiu blends colourful medieval architecture with access to scenic mountain roads, hiking routes, and lesser-known alpine landscapes.
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Located near the Carpathian Mountains, Sibiu blends colourful medieval architecture with access to scenic mountain roads, hiking routes, and lesser-known alpine landscapes.
Source: wikimedia commons
North East Hill Stations to Visit to Beat the Heat