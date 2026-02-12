The Best Luxury Trains Around the World

Feb 12, 2026
Prestige class seats that rotate 180° and sit higher for dramatic views of vineyards, lakes, and Alps. Add caviar and champagne onboard for a chic Swiss rail experience.
Source: wikipedia
This ultra luxury train weaves through India’s Golden Triangle, from Udaipur’s lakes to Jaipur’s forts and Ranthambore’s tiger reserves with all inclusive gourmet meals and cultural experiences.
Source: wikipedia
A fresh take on luxury rail with mid century design and multiple curated Italian itineraries crossing vineyards, coastal towns, and historic cities. Explore Tuscany, Sicily, and more with curated cuisine and plush suites.
Source: orient express.com
Journey in cosy, tweed lined carriages through the Scottish Highlands. Grand Suites feature double beds, wood marquetry, and private lounges, perfect for slowing down and soaking in wild landscapes.
Source: wikipedia
An eight day luxury route through Vietnam in elegant Indochine style carriages. Expect panoramic views, butler service, fine dining, and cultural immersion across mountains, rice fields, and coastal plains.
Source: vietnam tourism official website
A stylish, design forward train from Tokyo to Nikko featuring Edo-era inspired interiors, lounge-style seating, and panoramic views of temples, forests, and waterfalls along the route.
Source: tobu.co.in
A boutique luxury carriage that attaches to Vietnam’s historic Reunification Express. With private compartments, scenic coastal views, fine dining, and even a shoulder massage included, it’s a plush way to explore Vietnam’s countryside.
Source: vietnam tourism official website
The original luxury rail legend returns on new routes (like Paris to the Amalfi Coast). Expect damask linens, crystal service, multiple dining cars, and old-world glamour.
Source: wikipedia
