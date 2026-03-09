Mar 09, 2026

The Best Jungle Safaris for Your Adventurous Self

Aanya Mehta

Amazon Rainforest, South America

A safari through the Amazon Rainforest is a completely different kind of adventure. Boat and jungle safaris allow travellers to encounter wildlife such as the Jaguar, pink river dolphins, sloths, and countless bird species in the world’s most biodiverse ecosystem.

Bandhavgarh National Park, India

Bandhavgarh is another top destination for tiger safaris in India. Dense forests and open meadows make wildlife sightings frequent, especially of the Bengal Tiger, along with deer, leopards, and a variety of birds.

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda

For a truly unforgettable safari, Bwindi offers the chance to trek through dense rainforest to see endangered Mountain Gorilla in their natural habitat. Gorilla trekking here is considered one of the most extraordinary wildlife experiences in the world.

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s most famous safari destinations. Visitors have the chance to see the legendary big five: lion, elephant, leopard, rhino, and buffalo, while exploring vast savannahs and forests on guided game drives.

Madidi National Park, Bolivia

Madidi National Park is among the most biodiverse places on Earth. Jungle safaris here reveal a stunning variety of wildlife, including monkeys, colourful macaws, and even the rare Giant Otter, making it a paradise for adventurous travellers.

Ranthambore National Park, India

One of the best places in India to spot the majestic Bengal Tiger, Ranthambore National Park offers thrilling jungle safaris through dry forests, lakes, and ancient ruins. The dramatic backdrop of the historic Ranthambore Fort adds to the adventure.

Taman Negara, Malaysia

One of the world’s oldest rainforests, Taman Negara offers adventurous jungle safaris, canopy walks, and river expeditions. Wildlife here includes tapirs, hornbills, and the elusive Malayan Tiger.

Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

Yala National Park is famous for having one of the highest densities of Sri Lankan Leopard in the world. Safari drives here take you through forests, grasslands, and lagoons filled with crocodiles, elephants, and exotic birds.

