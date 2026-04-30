Apr 30, 2026

Best destinations to travel to for perfumes

Aanya Mehta

Dubai

A paradise for lovers of oud-based fragrances. From luxury malls to traditional souks, you’ll find rich, long lasting scents everywhere.

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Florence

Home to one of the world’s oldest pharmacies, Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. Discover heritage perfumes crafted using centuries-old techniques.

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Grasse

Known as the “Perfume Capital of the World,” Grasse is home to iconic fragrance houses and flower fields. Visit perfumeries and learn how roses, jasmine, and lavender are transformed into luxury scents.

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Istanbul

Aromatic bazaars filled with oils, spices, and traditional perfumes. Rose-based fragrances and exotic blends are especially popular here.

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Kannauj

Often called India’s perfume capital, Kannauj is famous for traditional attar-making. Distillation methods here date back centuries and use natural ingredients like rose and sandalwood.

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Kyoto

Known for subtle, nature inspired scents and incense culture. Experience a different approach to fragrance rooted in tradition and minimalism.

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Marrakech

Explore souks filled with amber, musk, and floral oils. The city offers a vibrant, sensory experience for perfume enthusiasts.

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Paris

A global hub for haute perfumery and luxury brands. Explore boutique fragrance stores and historic perfume museums.

Source: wikimedia commons

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