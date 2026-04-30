Best destinations to travel to for perfumes

Apr 30, 2026
A paradise for lovers of oud-based fragrances. From luxury malls to traditional souks, you’ll find rich, long lasting scents everywhere.
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Home to one of the world’s oldest pharmacies, Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. Discover heritage perfumes crafted using centuries-old techniques.
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Known as the “Perfume Capital of the World,” Grasse is home to iconic fragrance houses and flower fields. Visit perfumeries and learn how roses, jasmine, and lavender are transformed into luxury scents.
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Aromatic bazaars filled with oils, spices, and traditional perfumes. Rose-based fragrances and exotic blends are especially popular here.
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Often called India’s perfume capital, Kannauj is famous for traditional attar-making. Distillation methods here date back centuries and use natural ingredients like rose and sandalwood.
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Known for subtle, nature inspired scents and incense culture. Experience a different approach to fragrance rooted in tradition and minimalism.
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Explore souks filled with amber, musk, and floral oils. The city offers a vibrant, sensory experience for perfume enthusiasts.
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A global hub for haute perfumery and luxury brands. Explore boutique fragrance stores and historic perfume museums.
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The eight most searched domestic destinations for summer