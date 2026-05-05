May 05, 2026

The best routes for a road trip

Aanya Mehta

Amalfi Coast Drive

A picturesque drive along Italy’s southern coastline. Narrow roads, colourful villages, and Mediterranean views make it magical.

Source: wikimedia commons

Garden Route

A diverse route featuring forests, beaches, and wildlife reserves. Ideal for nature lovers looking for variety in one journey.

Source: wikimedia commons

Great Ocean Road

A breathtaking coastal drive famous for the Twelve Apostles rock formations. Perfect for spotting wildlife and enjoying rugged ocean scenery.

Source: wikimedia commons

Leh–Manali Highway

A thrilling high-altitude journey through the Himalayas. Snow-capped peaks, winding roads, and stunning landscapes make it unforgettable.

Source: wikimedia commons

North Coast 500

Scotland’s answer to Route 66, covering rugged coastlines and castles. Perfect for those who love dramatic landscapes and peaceful drives.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pacific Coast Highway

One of the most scenic drives in the world, hugging California’s coastline. Expect dramatic cliffs, ocean views, and iconic stops like Big Sur.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ring Road Iceland

A full circle road trip around Iceland’s stunning landscapes. Expect waterfalls, glaciers, volcanoes, and black sand beaches.

Source: wikimedia commons

Route 66

The ultimate classic American road trip route. It offers retro charm, quirky roadside attractions, and a slice of history.

Source: wikimedia commons

Best destinations to travel to for perfumes