The best routes for a road trip

May 05, 2026
A picturesque drive along Italy’s southern coastline. Narrow roads, colourful villages, and Mediterranean views make it magical.
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A diverse route featuring forests, beaches, and wildlife reserves. Ideal for nature lovers looking for variety in one journey.
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A breathtaking coastal drive famous for the Twelve Apostles rock formations. Perfect for spotting wildlife and enjoying rugged ocean scenery.
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A thrilling high-altitude journey through the Himalayas. Snow-capped peaks, winding roads, and stunning landscapes make it unforgettable.
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Scotland’s answer to Route 66, covering rugged coastlines and castles. Perfect for those who love dramatic landscapes and peaceful drives.
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One of the most scenic drives in the world, hugging California’s coastline. Expect dramatic cliffs, ocean views, and iconic stops like Big Sur.
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A full circle road trip around Iceland’s stunning landscapes. Expect waterfalls, glaciers, volcanoes, and black sand beaches.
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The ultimate classic American road trip route. It offers retro charm, quirky roadside attractions, and a slice of history.
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Best destinations to travel to for perfumes