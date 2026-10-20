Oct 20, 2026

Best countries for solo female travellers

Aanya Mehta

Denmark

Ranked among the safest countries for women, Denmark offers high gender equality, strong social systems, and safe urban spaces.

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Finland

Known for its peaceful environment and high safety standards, Finland offers a calm and secure experience for solo travellers.

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Iceland

Often ranked the safest country in the world, Iceland offers extremely low crime rates, strong gender equality, and a culture where women feel safe even at night.

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Japan

Known for its respectful culture, efficient public transport, and very low crime rates, Japan is ideal for first time solo female travellers.

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New Zealand

With friendly locals, breathtaking landscapes, and a relaxed environment, New Zealand is both safe and adventure friendly.

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Portugal

A warm and welcoming country with affordable travel, safe cities, and a laid back vibe, great for solo exploration.

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Sweden

A progressive society with low crime rates and excellent infrastructure, Sweden is ideal for independent exploration.

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Switzerland

Famous for its safety, clean cities, and reliable transport, Switzerland is perfect for solo travellers seeking scenic beauty and ease of travel.

Source: unsplash

Destinations in New Zealand connected to the Maori tribe