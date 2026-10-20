Best countries for solo female travellers

Oct 20, 2026
Ranked among the safest countries for women, Denmark offers high gender equality, strong social systems, and safe urban spaces.
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Known for its peaceful environment and high safety standards, Finland offers a calm and secure experience for solo travellers.
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Often ranked the safest country in the world, Iceland offers extremely low crime rates, strong gender equality, and a culture where women feel safe even at night.
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Known for its respectful culture, efficient public transport, and very low crime rates, Japan is ideal for first time solo female travellers.
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With friendly locals, breathtaking landscapes, and a relaxed environment, New Zealand is both safe and adventure friendly.
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A warm and welcoming country with affordable travel, safe cities, and a laid back vibe, great for solo exploration.
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A progressive society with low crime rates and excellent infrastructure, Sweden is ideal for independent exploration.
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Famous for its safety, clean cities, and reliable transport, Switzerland is perfect for solo travellers seeking scenic beauty and ease of travel.
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Destinations in New Zealand connected to the Maori tribe